Sign up for Retool and customize your app with 100s of components and integrations. You can then share your app with fellow builders or distribute it to your end-users.
Nope!
The mock data generator is intended to help you generate realistic data. There are 30+ data types, from names and locations to logos and fake credit card numbers. If there are additional data types you need, just let us know!
Sign up for Retool and customize your app with 100s of components and integrations. You can easily connect to PostgreSQL with a connection string or locally/in your VPC with our self-hosted version. You can then share your app with fellow builders or distribute it to your end users.
PostgreSQL is an object-relational SQL database. It has more than 15 years of active development and a proven architecture that has earned it a strong reputation for reliability, data integrity, and correctness.