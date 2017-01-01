Base64 is a group of binary-to-text encoding schemes that represent binary data (more specifically, a sequence of 8-bit bytes) in an ASCII string format by translating the data into a radix-64 representation. It converts binary data into a format that can be easily transmitted or stored in text-based systems, such as email messages or HTML documents, without any loss of information.
Base64 is widely used for encoding binary data, such as images, audio files, and other non-text data, into a string format that can be sent or stored in text-based systems. It is also used for encoding passwords and other sensitive information, as it provides a simple way to obscure the data and make it more difficult to read by unauthorized parties.
