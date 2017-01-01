JSON is a text format that is completely language independent but uses conventions that are familiar to programmers of the C-family of languages, including C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Perl, Python, and many others. These properties make JSON an ideal data-interchange language.
YAML (which originally stood for 'Yet Another Markup Language' but has since been updated to mean 'YAML Ain't a Markup Language') is a human-readable, data-serialization language. It is commonly used for configuration files and in applications where data is being stored or transmitted.
There are a few cases when YAML may be more useful than JSON. Besides YAML being more human-readable than JSON, its support for commenting, greater flexibility, and ability to integrate with tools such as Docker, Kubernetes, and Ansible are all examples of when using YAML over JSON may make more sense.
Yes, this JSON to YAML converter is completely free.
This developer utility is powered by Retool Embed, which allows you to turn internal tools and utilities like this one into public, customer-facing apps.