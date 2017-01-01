A developer would need to generate a connection string to connect to their database. Connection strings require the database location/server, user credentials and authentication modes which generate the string to establish a connection between their application and the corrresponding database. Generating connection strings is the essential first step to building an application or writing code on top of your data.
Security is crucial in generating connection string because the connection string contains sensitive information like passwords and usernames, which can lead to unauthorize access to the database. This is why this Utility does not store any data or your connection strings, it is immediately lost when you exit the page.
Yes, this utility to generate connection strings is completely free. Feel free to bookmark this page.
