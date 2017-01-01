Frequently Asked Questions
What are comma-separated values?
A comma-separated value (CSV) file is a delimited text file using a comma to separate its values. Each line of the file is a data record, with each record consisting of one or more fields that are separated by commas. Because the CSV format is a data exchange and is widely supported by consumer, business, and scientific tools and applications, it's a very common data format.
Why use this comma separator tool?
Whether you need to convert a spreadsheet column list for filtering in a SQL query or for pasting into an array, this utility will do the trick.
Is this developer utility free?
Yes, this comma separator and delimiter utility is completely free.
Are any additional delimiters besides comma supported?
Yes, you can use a comma(,), semicolon(;), vertical slash(|), or space as a delimiter.
Feedback or questions?