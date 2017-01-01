Percent-encoding, or URL encoding, is a method for encoding arbitrary data in a Uniform Resource Identifier (URI) using only the limited US-ASCII characters that are allowed within a URI.
URL decoding is the reverse of URL encoding, converting ASCII-valid characters into more readable characters.
URLs (Uniform Resource Locator) can only be sent over the internet using the ASCII character-set, but URLs often contain invalid characters that lie outside what is allowed in the ASCII set. In order to make the URL valid and useable by web browsers, non-ASCII characters in a URL need to be converted into a valid ASCII format.
Decoding an encoded URL can help you find and replace errors in your URL causing a hyperlink to break, such as an unwanted or mis-typed character. It also makes your URL more readable, which makes it easier for both people and search engines to process.
Yes, this URL decoder / encoder and encoder is completely free. Feel free to bookmark this page.
This URL decoder and encoder is powered by Retool Embed, which allows you to turn internal tools and utilities like this one into public, customer-facing apps. See our simple RegEx generator.