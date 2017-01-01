Frequently Asked Questions
What is unix time?
Unix time (aka Epoch time, POSIX time, seconds since the Epoch, or UNIX Epoch time) is a system for describing a point in time. It is the number of seconds that have elapsed since the Unix epoch, minus leap seconds. The Unix epoch is 00:00:00 UTC on 1 January 1970.
When is the Unix epoch?
The Unix epoch is 00:00:00 UTC on 1 January 1970.
Why convert a date to epoch time using this utility?
Converting a date to epoch time can simplify date-related data processing and analysis, improve cross-platform compatibility, optimize performance, and enable time-based calculations.
Is this date to epoch converter utility free?
Yes, this date to epoch utility is completely free to use.
Feedback or questions?