This interactive chart builder can help you visualize data into graphs or charts with as much flexibility as you need. With this free Retool Utility, you don't need to build a full-fledged app or to conenct production data sources to visualize your app. Use our REST API Generator to generate dummy data to power your visualizations
This app is powered by the Plotly's Python graphing library, and let's you use real data sources and build interactive visualizations like bar, line, scatter plot and pie charts — for free. Instead of using spreadsheets or other hacks, this app gives you a multi-select point-and click interface to present data in the ways that works for you.
Yes, this Chart Builder is completely free. Feel free to bookmark this page.
This utility is powered by Retool Embed (https://retool.com/products/embed), which allows you to turn internal tools and utilities like this chart builder into public, customer-facing apps.