XML stands for Extensible Markup Language. XML was designed to store and transport data while also being self-descriptive. XML is designed to be both flexible and extensible, making it suitable for creating a wide variety of documents that can be customized to meet specific needs.
JSON is a text format that is completely language independent but uses conventions that are familiar to programmers of the C-family of languages, including C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Perl, Python, and many others. These properties make JSON an ideal data-interchange language.
Both XML and JSON are popular data exchange formats, but JSON is becoming increasingly popular due to its ease of use and lightweight nature, making for better interopability. JSON is also generally easier to parse and manipulate than XML, and is more performant. Due to JSON's popularity among modern APIs, it tends to have more options for third party integrations than XML.
Yes, this XML to JSON converter is free.
