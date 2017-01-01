CSV stands for comma separated values. CSV file format consists of one or more records, separated by newlines. Each record consists of one or more fields, separated by commas.
JSON is a text format that is completely language independent but uses conventions that are familiar to programmers of the C-family of languages, including C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Perl, Python, and many others. These properties make JSON an ideal data-interchange language.
CSV to JSON Converter converts CSV files that have multiple columns with any data types needed.
CSV to JSON Converter does not support converting CSV files that have a line feed character at the end of each line.
CSV is a very popular format for data storage, because it is a very simple format, and it is supported by almost all spreadsheet programs and databases. However, when it comes to storing data in JSON format, it becomes difficult. JSON requires the data to be in a structure or a schema, which are not compatible with the CSV file structure. CSV to JSON Converter tool is designed to convert CSV files into JSON format in a very easy manner.