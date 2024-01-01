Frequently Asked Questions
Why use this tool?
Keeping your sales team on the same page and helping them write emails that follow your team's best practices can be difficult. With this tool, AI can help your sales team take customer information and turn it into outreach emails faster.
How is this tool powered?
Behind the scenes, a large language model (LLM) is parsing all the information provided and generating the sales emails based on pre-filled examples.
Is this utility free?
Yes, this AI Email Writing Tool is completely free. Feel free to bookmark this page.
How was this utility made?
This utility is powered by Retool Embed (https://retool.com/products/embed), which allows you to turn internal tools and utilities like this AI tool into public, customer-facing apps.
Feedback or questions?