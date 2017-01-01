Hex color, or hexadecimal color, is a way of representing colors using a six-digit hexadecimal code. Each hex color code is made up of six digits, representing the amount of red, green, and blue in a given color. Each digit can range from 0 to F (where F represents 15 in decimal), allowing for a whopping 16.7 million possible color combinations.
Hex color codes are a versatile and widely-used color format commonly used in web design and digital graphics to specify colors for text, backgrounds, and other design elements.
The RGB (red, green, and blue) color model is an additive color model in which red, green, and blue light are added together in various ways to reproduce a broad array of colors. In the RGB system, each color channel is represented by an 8-bit integer value, ranging from 0 to 255. By varying the intensity of each channel, any color can be created. Learn more here
RGB is used in a wide range of applications, including computer graphics, digital photography, and video production. It is also the primary color system used in electronic displays like computer monitors, televisions, and mobile devices. Image editing software allow users to adjust and manipulate the RGB values of an image to create different color effects and corrections.
Despite hex color's popularity for representing color in web design and digital graphics, some people find RGB easier to understand. Some programming languages or software may require RGB, making converting to RGB necessary for interoperability. RBG is also an easier format for color manipulation, as well as being more accessible in some instances for users with color vision issues.
Yes, this hex to RGB converter is completely free.
