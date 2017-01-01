What are LLMs used for?

One of the most well-known LLMs is OpenAI's GPT-3 (short for Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3), which has gained attention for its impressive capability to generate coherent and contextually relevant text based on given prompts. The size of these models is often measured in terms of parameters, with larger models having billions of parameters, allowing them to better understand and generate human-like text. This Utility allowes you to test a variety of LLMs to compare and contrast their results.