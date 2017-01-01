Why convert JSON to CSV?

There are a few reasons why you might want to convert JSON data to CSV. One is that CSV files are better for data manipulation like filtering, sorting, and aggregation, which may be difficult to do with JSON. A second reason is for interoperability and compatibility. The CSV format is widely supported by most software and tools, compared to JSON which is mostly confined to web-based applications. For this reason, some legacy systems may not support JSON data. A third reason is file size, with a smaller CSV file being generally easier to share, store, and process. Lastly, CSV files are often used for analyzing data, and most analytic tools support importing CSV files directly.