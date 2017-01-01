JSON is a text format that is completely language independent but uses conventions that are familiar to programmers of the C-family of languages, including C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Perl, Python, and many others. These properties make JSON an ideal data-interchange language.
A Comma Separated Values (CSV) file is a plain text file that contains a list of data. CSV file format consists of one or more records, separated by new lines. Each record consists of one or more fields, separated by commas.
There are a few reasons why you might want to convert JSON data to CSV. One is that CSV files are better for data manipulation like filtering, sorting, and aggregation, which may be difficult to do with JSON. A second reason is for interoperability and compatibility. The CSV format is widely supported by most software and tools, compared to JSON which is mostly confined to web-based applications. For this reason, some legacy systems may not support JSON data. A third reason is file size, with a smaller CSV file being generally easier to share, store, and process. Lastly, CSV files are often used for analyzing data, and most analytic tools support importing CSV files directly.