A Comma Separated Values (CSV) file is a plain text file that contains a list of data. CSV file format consists of one or more records, separated by new lines. Each record consists of one or more fields, separated by commas.
JSON is a text format that is completely language independent but uses conventions that are familiar to programmers of the C-family of languages, including C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Perl, Python, and many others. These properties make JSON an ideal data-interchange language.
Yes, this CSV to JSON Converter converts CSV files that have multiple columns with any data types needed.
No, this CSV to JSON Converter does not support converting CSV files that have a line feed character at the end of each line.
Yes you can, by using the JSON to CSV converter utility.
CSV is a very popular format for data storage, due to its simplicity, and it being supported by almost all spreadsheet programs and databases. However, when it comes to storing data in JSON format, it becomes difficult. JSON requires the data to be in a structure or a schema, which are not compatible with the CSV file structure. This CSV to JSON Converter tool allows you to quickly and easily convert CSV files into JSON format.
This CSV to JSON tool is powered by a Retool app using an embedded app, which allows you to easily turn internal tools and apps like this into public, customer-facing apps. See our other apps, like our LLM API tool, JSON to CSV tool, company logo finder, and our UUID generator