Frequently Asked Questions
Why use this tool?

Especially for lengthy documents, getting key information extracted and finding the answers to specific questions can be a daunting task. This tool leverages the power of AI to get you the information you need quickly and easily.

How is this tool powered?

Behind the scenes, a large language model (LLM) is parsing your document and putting all of the information in the document into its context window. Once this information is in its context window, it's available for the model to use to provide you answers to your questions.

Is this utility free?

Yes, this Chat with PDF tool is completely free. Feel free to bookmark this page.

How was this utility made?

This utility is powered by Retool Embed (https://retool.com/products/embed), which allows you to turn internal tools and utilities like this AI tool into public, customer-facing apps.

Feedback or questions?
Let us know here
