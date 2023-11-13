Build & Learn

BBBuuuiiilllddd &&& LLLeeeaaarrrnnn

How to build a custom React pagination component

Learn how to build, implement, and use a custom React pagination component in this code-driven tutorial.

Mathew Pregasen
Mathew Pregasen
Guest Writer

190 articles

How a digital transformation saved Bish’s RV $1.5M and 3,300 hours a year

May 1, 2024

How Power Digital automates contract management with AI tools

Apr 5, 2024

Problem solved: How to extract data from a PDF

Mar 4, 2024

Building a custom Postgres GUI with Retool

Feb 23, 2024

Top React calendar component libraries

Feb 15, 2024

Building an AI-powered fraud monitoring agent in 3 hours

Feb 14, 2024

How EquipmentShare is revolutionizing the construction industry with Retool

Feb 7, 2024

Your guide to managing user permissions in Django

Jan 23, 2024

How to build a React checkbox

Dec 20, 2023

Automation and the art of limiting SaaS platform reliance

Nov 14, 2023

How to build an embedding search tool for GitHub

Nov 13, 2023

How to build a React switch

Nov 13, 2023
