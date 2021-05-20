BBBuuuiiilllddd &&& LLLeeeaaarrrnnn

Reimagining the Retool IDE: A journey to bring big changes to life

Read about the process and decision-making framework of our EPD team as they worked on the learnability and ergonomics of the core Retool editor.

Maya Gao
Maya Gao
Design Lead, App Building @ Retool

16 articles

Introducing the Retool Referral Program

Nov 17, 2023

When MFA isn't actually MFA

Sep 13, 2023

Introducing Retool's new Discord community

Apr 25, 2023

Simplifying Retool's Inspector

Apr 10, 2023

Moving Retool's CI from Azure Pipelines to Buildkite with Kubernetes

Jan 27, 2023

Designing Retool's Command Palette

Dec 9, 2022

Lessons learned from launching our new free plan

Dec 8, 2022

How to find Product/Market Fit - Highlights from Retool at Web Summit

Nov 21, 2022

How Retool upgraded our 4 TB main application PostgreSQL database

Apr 15, 2022

Gotchas with Git and the GitHub API

Feb 24, 2022

Scaling an on-prem first SaaS company to tens of millions of ARR

Jun 15, 2021

[Launch] Join the Retool developer community!

May 20, 2021
