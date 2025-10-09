An LLM without context is just guessing (and LLMs love guessing). With the proper context, it can make intelligent edits. The challenge is giving it exactly what it needs without overwhelming it with irrelevant information. We have a team of engineers on precisely this problem, so we can scale to arbitrarily large workspaces (with many connected resources) and arbitrarily large resources (with hundreds or thousands of schemas for the LLM to parse through).