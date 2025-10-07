But when generation happens within a governed platform—where authentication, permissions, and query policies actually constrain what’s generated—the outcome changes. Our marketer adds where employee_id = current_user.employee_id and the platform enforces it server-side. IT configures the integration once; builders use it safely without handling credentials. The onus falls on the platform to carry the complex work of security and compliance, not the builder. Now, they’re able to ship secure, production-ready solutions just as quickly as they could prototype insecure ones elsewhere.