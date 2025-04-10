For applications to work in a real-world context, we can see that the role of a developer in vibe coding goes way beyond “tab tab tab”. To avoid security issues and long-term impacts on maintainability, we still need active human developer oversight and steering. Vibe coding may also be superseded by fully autonomous AI coding agents in the near future. In the meantime, developers can give in to the vibes for faster iteration and exploration, balanced by a healthy dose of skepticism and the checks and balances outlined above.