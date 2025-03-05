A guide to agentic AI workflows in 2025

From a developer’s perspective, tools can be thought of as an interface. The LLM specifies the tool call and the parameters that it wants to use, and passes these back to our application, where we implement the request to the service providing that functionality, whether it is something we’re hosting or an external service. Essentially, any REST API could be provided to an LLM as a tool (so you can build your own tools) or you could just build the tool interface on top of a third-party API.