Consider employee onboarding. Let’s say you have a remote employee starting on Monday, but they happen to be in NYC and want to come into the office on Monday. No policy covers there — but the agent infers that the laptop must get there on Friday, checks shipping cutoffs, realizes standard shipping won’t work, and upgrades to overnight delivery. The reasoning is creative — inferring deadlines from travel plans, working around natural disasters. But the execution? The agent calls updateShipping('overnight') or changeDeliveryAddress('NYC’) . Exactly as specified.