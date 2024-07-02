What are LLMs good at—and where do they struggle?

As a kind of subset of text generation, LLMs are pretty good at brainstorming ideas. Core to the brainstorming process is generating a lot of ideas and LLMs tend to do that very well. Asking for 10 ideas will likely give you a decent list, but if you need 50 or 100 or more, LLMs are readily able to provide you with those. The current generation of models can return results almost as fast as whoever is prompting it can think of a follow-up request, so you can get into a flow where you’re generating ideas in groups of 5 or 10, giving the LLM feedback (“give me more ideas like #5” or “can we combine ideas from #6 and #7”) and iterate super quickly.