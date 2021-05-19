Reads & Reports

BBBuuuiiilllddd &&& LLLeeeaaarrrnnn

2023

Pipe Dreams: The life and times of Yahoo Pipes

Dec 14, 2023

State of AI 2023

Nov 6, 2023

How to build data products for the next decade

Aug 30, 2023

A conversation with Patio11

Aug 15, 2023

The tools for earthquake relief

Jul 17, 2023

State of Internal Tools 2023

May 1, 2023

The history and legacy of Visual Basic

Mar 21, 2023
2022

What is Operations Software?

Dec 14, 2022

The state of internal tools 2022

Jul 14, 2022
2021

Why is Oracle worth $260B?

Oct 26, 2021

What is low code? Definition, use cases, and benefits

Jun 24, 2021

Why the future of internal tools will lead to less coding from scratch for developers

May 19, 2021
