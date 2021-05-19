Reads & Reports

// Retool Blog
BBBuuuiiilllddd &&& LLLeeeaaarrrnnn
RRReeeaaadddsss &&& RRReeepppooorrrtttsss
SSShhhoooppp TTTaaalllkkk
RRReeellleeeaaassseeesss
NNNeeewwwsssrrroooooommm
19 articles
Page 1 of 2
Pipe Dreams: The life and times of Yahoo Pipes
State of AI 2023
How to build data products for the next decade
A conversation with Patio11
The tools for earthquake relief
State of Internal Tools 2023
The history and legacy of Visual Basic
What is Operations Software?
The state of internal tools 2022
Why is Oracle worth $260B?
What is low code? Definition, use cases, and benefits
Why the future of internal tools will lead to less coding from scratch for developers