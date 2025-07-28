Think of it like this: you’re a DJ selecting tracks from an infinite record collection. You build a playlist of your own design with an appreciation for the ingenuity of your peers and the past. You’re remixing deep cuts from open source, freeware, shareware, and it all feels like it’s coming out of nowhere. The magic isn’t in the individual tracks—it’s in your ability to sequence them, to know what comes next, to read the room and adjust the vibe.