For all their petabytes of training and billions of parameters, the model LLMs have of the world is limited. It is also completely different from our model of the world. This is why you get hallucinations, confident assertions about facts that don’t exist, and reasoning that seems logical but violates basic common sense. An LLM doesn’t know that gravity exists, that water is wet, or that deleting a production database is irreversible. It has statistical patterns about how words relating to these concepts typically appear together, but no true understanding of consequences.