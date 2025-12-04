How Colgate-Palmolive became the model for enterprise AI adoption

Right away, the challenge was to deliver company-wide AI adoption that was safe and sustainable for an enterprise with people in 100 countries, selling its essential health and hygiene products in 200 countries and territories. It was clear that there was intense interest in the public and amongst their employee population. Colgate-Palmolive had a choice: they could try to restrict employees from building with AI, or they could build a system that empowered teams while maintaining robust safety and governance structures.