Meet our new Head of Developer Relations

We are here to approach a developer experience with beginner’s mind again and again and again. Developer relations is also here to grow old with and know every corridor of experience. To know what it feels like to turn a corner and find yourself well-suited to face what’s next. To turn the next corner to find yourself ridiculously under-prepared. To walk into a seemingly safe open field only to find yourself deep in the underworld with no hope in sight. We’ve slept on it. We’ve woken up in the morning and still slayed the dragon and saved the day. And we do it again and again and again so we remember all the parts. The being new. The being old. The being defeated. But mostly the winning. The building. The dreaming. The reteaching. The retooling! And we take those memories and turn them into a support network that lives and breathes throughout all aspects of the developer experience: docs, tutorials, tools, handshakes, and events to bolster developers every step of the way.