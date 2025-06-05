Even the most seasoned builder can be overconfident when estimating how long it will take to build something. You can get ahead of known unknowns, bake in breathing room, and still run into additional requirements that don’t surface until later in the process. This becomes especially likely with internal tools, which often don’t have dedicated product owners—and in turn, might not come with complete specs, or a thorough understanding of how it will integrate with the most impactful tools in your stack, like your preferred LLMs, databases, and more.