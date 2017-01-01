Carbon management is very sector specific; an insurance company’s emissions profile looks very different from a retailer’s. To best serve its customers, Greenly needs to deliver experiences tailored to the unique qualities of each industry. The traditional application development model takes too long, however, and it isn’t realistic to build so many versions of the platform from scratch.

Leveraging Retool radically shortened Greenly’s development cycle, allowing them to save 50+ engineering hours each month, and no longer limiting them to a one-size-fits-all approach to product. With Retool Embed, Greenly was able to integrate a series of Retool apps into an existing web portal built with React. A common backend layer underpins these apps, which are individually customized to meet the needs of various customer segments.

This architecture keeps each app’s time-to-deployment short, helping Greenly achieve the gold standard of product development—quick feedback loops for frequent iterations.

Example: Measuring emissions for food versus financial services

Consider the differences between a financial institution and a food company. In finance, how institutions allocate capital and whether their investments support environmentally responsible causes plays a large role in a firm’s climate impact. In the food industry, menu design and ingredient selection, like sourcing local produce or prioritizing plant-based proteins over meat, are major levers impacting carbon output. Greenly leveraged Retool to quickly build both a custom investment portfolio analysis dashboard and a “Foodprint Calculator” to serve these distinct use cases.

Example of a custom external tool Greenly has built with Retool: An investment portfolio analysis dashboard

On the backend, however, Greenly uses the same methods to process all of their customers’ data. The logic around measuring and reducing emissions is the same for everybody, even if the inputs from a food company and a financial institution look completely different. Differentiated Retool frontends help collect the right data from each kind of business and package it in a way that Greenly’s APIs can ingest.