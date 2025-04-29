AI is rapidly becoming central to how modern enterprises operate, and we're seeing incredible adoption among customers who are leveraging AI’s power with Retool to build smarter, faster internal tools. For example, The University of Texas Medical Branch is now able to screen 10x more patients with AI Retool apps, dramatically improving care for thousands of its patients.
We’re excited to share just how much customers are harnessing AI within Retool in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for exciting news and announcements.
In the meantime, we’ve been hard at work building even more powerful, enterprise-ready AI capabilities. In fact, today we’re inviting additional customers to request early access to something new: using AI to generate fully-working apps in Retool.
Our approach focuses on using AI to compose apps from our larger, structured software building blocks. These apps are inherently more robust because they rely on pre-built, tested components rather than generating thousands of lines of mostly boilerplate code from scratch. This reduces fragile integration points, missing dependencies, complex authentication flows, and basic runtime errors often seen in purely generated code. We’ve been pretty impressed with the apps it’s generated so far, and view this as a significant step towards AI-built tools that truly work.
If you’re interested in getting early access to these powerful new capabilities and helping shape the future of AI in Retool, we invite you to join the waitlist.
