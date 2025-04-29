Our approach focuses on using AI to compose apps from our larger, structured software building blocks. These apps are inherently more robust because they rely on pre-built, tested components rather than generating thousands of lines of mostly boilerplate code from scratch. This reduces fragile integration points, missing dependencies, complex authentication flows, and basic runtime errors often seen in purely generated code. We’ve been pretty impressed with the apps it’s generated so far, and view this as a significant step towards AI-built tools that truly work.