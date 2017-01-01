Solera Health is a marketplace that connects individuals to interventions and treatments for chronic conditions and disease prevention, like diabetes prevention courses or weight management programs.

Like many fast-growing companies, Solera Health had to move fast to build their customer-facing products—often at the expense of internal tools and processes.

A lot of their internal processes were built on their CRM, with a few one-off applications built for admin tasks. And as the company grew, they realized it was time for more custom and scalable internal tooling.

Kenneth Molnar, a Dev Ops Engineer, and Kee Han Ooi, a Software Engineer, decided to scope out replacing Solera's internal tooling with React apps. “But we just didn’t need the same level of control and polish on our internal tools as the tools we were building for our providers—not to mention, we simply didn’t have the time to build React tools for everything,” explains Kenneth.

This is the story of why Solera Health chose to build custom apps in Retool instead of using React, and how those CRUD apps reduced friction and sped up workflows for customer support agents.