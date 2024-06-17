A report on the state of AI

And, sure, we heard some of the common gripes with the various flavors of GPT (“I’d like it to tell me when it doesn’t know something instead of providing false information”), but respondents were pretty satisfied with their model situation. A little more than one-third (35.5%) were very or mostly satisfied; 34.5% were at least somewhat satisfied; 11.9% weren’t really thinking about it one way or the other. Of those who wanted to change something about their AI stack, only 17.1% were unhappy with their model provider; 12.3% were just looking to switch to a different model from the same provider.