The question came up repeatedly in early user testing. One early adopter watched anxiously as Assist chose to query account data from Salesforce instead of Snowflake. "I get very nervous when I see that it's chosen the wrong resource," he explained. "Builders will use this data to build applications our business will run on." In addition, potential costs concerned customers. Sometimes Assist would automatically execute multiple BigQuery queries, each costing a few dollars which added up quickly.