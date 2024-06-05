5 ways to immediately improve your AI models

Except, of course, it doesn’t. Pre-trained LLMs are remarkably knowledgeable, but are also fallible: they can sometimes generate incorrect or inconsistent information. Trained on billions of parameters from across the web, they can give almost any plausible answer but not always the specifically correct answer. This is especially true when you’re looking for answers that require very specific contexts. A large language model (LLM) can tell you all about the reign of Queen Anne, but it doesn’t necessarily have the proper context to help you, your coworkers, or your customers with things specific to your business.