How we built a comprehensive developer learning platform using Retool

In my early interviews with my team in 2023, it became clear that we first needed to provide educational support for Retool partners who were already highly engaged in the platform. That summer, we investigated what we would use to upskill partner organizations and we established a defined Partner Portal. Retool felt like the obvious choice for a portal like this, but for course delivery, we chose to use Workramp Academies as our learning management system (LMS), Docusarus for labs and examples, and Credly’s digital badging API for course completion milestones. We found these tools allowed partners more pathways to self-service their education, but we still used Retool to combine these different pieces into a scalable and cohesive partner experience.