The art of good software

Visual elements project an opinion to the rest of the world and might elicit others’ opinions about you. But a brand is not just a company or the visuals that it wears, just like software is not just the code you write. A brand is the extension of your ethos and your product. It is a self-serving thing or maybe a generous thing. (Our preference is the latter.) Like software, it is part of a vision and a carrier of mission, however successful or unsuccessful.