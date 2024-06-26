Build external-facing apps with Retool

Retool has always come with built-in login, authentication, access controls, audit logs, and much more. Now, we've taken whitelabeling and customization one step further. If you’re building a portal for external users and want Retool to do the heavy lifting, you can whitelabel Retool and get on your way. And if you want a more custom approach, our custom user pages allow you to create whitelabeled Retool apps that power your sign-in, sign-up, forgot password, and user invite experiences.