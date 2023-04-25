We have some exciting news for you: we’ve launched a brand new Discord community, and you’re invited. The Discord will be a space for Retool users, developers, and enthusiasts to connect, share ideas, and socialize. We’ll be hosting events—such as group movie streams, office hours, and video game nights—to bring folks together… And joining will also grant you access to exclusive content, product announcements, and beta testing opportunities.

Our goal with the new Discord community is to foster a welcoming community for Retool developers where you can interact with and learn from each other in real-time. Some of our chatroom channels include:

#show-and-tell - Show us your Retool projects!

#meet-ups - Hang out and create local meetups in your community

#announcements - Get the latest news and product announcements from Retool

To celebrate the Discord launch, we’re also currently running a Discord-exclusive Treetool Hackathon, which you can take part in until April 28 in the #treetool Discord channels. Treetool is a casual tree-themed hackathon where you can flex your Retool skills by building apps that involve—you guessed it—trees. We make a donation to OneTreePlanted for each submission, so you’ll get to showcase your creativity and contribute to a greener world.

The icing on the cake? You’ll also have a chance to win a brand new Steam Deck game console for entering.

Here's how it works:

Build a Retool app using Retool Mobile or Retool Workflows with trees as the focal point. Use your imagination and think about unique ways to feature trees in your app. Submit the JSON export of your app via GitHub Gist, or post a video recording of your app in the #submissions channel on Discord. For every app submitted, Retool will donate $1 to OneTreePlanted.org, up to $500. That’s 500 trees!

To get started, join the Retool Discord community here.

We're looking forward to connecting and interacting with each of you on our new Discord community—and we can't wait to see the fantastic apps you come up with. Happy hacking (and tree planting)!