In Rollup, since a code module can only be included in one chunk, there is a higher chance it will be colocated with unrelated code that’s not used. In Webpack the source module will be duplicated in order to avoid this problem. The downside to the Webpack approach is that too much duplication can also lead to bundle bloat. For example a common library like lodash might get duplicated a lot because it is used in many unrelated sections of the codebase. When Webpack duplicates a library like this, your users still have to download and evaluate that duplicated code (a less than perfect approach).