At the other end of the spectrum, once your company reaches a certain scale, with enough customers complaining when your offering is unstable, you start introducing process, compliance requirements, and coordination among groups. Suddenly, it’s hard to run fast because someone on a different team has to sign off on your project before it can move forward, and they have their own targets and SLAs to meet. This rigidity isn’t inherently bad (checks and balances exist for good reason), but it is well known that within big companies, small teams tasked with special projects are suddenly, mysteriously able to pull rabbits out of hats when they’re freed up from the usual processes. If your company has multiple “North Star” metrics and each group is optimizing for something different, it’s worth seeking alignment from senior leadership on the one, paramount goal that everyone should be rallying around—that clarity makes it easier to get unblocked when one team’s process is hindering another’s.