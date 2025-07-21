One way to do this is by adding a smithery.yaml file to your repository. You can take a look at the smithery.yaml file we created for this example in the public GitHub repo. The configuration parameters will look slightly different depending on what type of server you’re deploying. In our example, we have host , port , and username parameters, which really only make sense if your MCP is connecting to a server. Your MCP might require authentication credentials or some other information to be useful, but whatever your MCP requires can go inside the smithery.yaml file.