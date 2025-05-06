What’s revolutionary about MCP is that it doesn’t just connect AI to data—it connects AI to meaning and intent. Traditional API descriptions tell you what an API does and what data it returns. But they don’t tell you what that data means. They don’t convey purpose. And for AI systems trying to make sense of our messy digital world, that distinction is everything. MCP bridges that gap by providing not just access to tools, but context around how and why to use them.