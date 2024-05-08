A new London office—and more support for our EMEA customers

Today, we’re thrilled to announce the recent opening of our new office in Kings Cross, London.
London is a natural hub for Retool in EMEA as we expand across the region—many of our European customers have an existing base in the area, we have a growing team locally, and we’re eager to support our EMEA customers on local timezones.
But this office is more than just a place where the team can work conveniently. Retool currently supports nearly 2,000 customers across the EMEA region. We see the new office as a marker of commitment to our EMEA-based customers (both current and future), and a deep investment in our local customer service, sales, and business development teams.
Currently we have over 20 team members in EMEA—and we’ll add new resources and more local language capabilities in region to further strengthen our customer success efforts and help us serve customers where, when, and how they would like.
At the recent office opening event, we welcomed guests from as far afield as Berlin for a talk on AI, open sessions on Retool best practices and new features, and more. We got fantastic feedback, and heard about some truly creative projects using Retool. It was incredibly energizing—and we’re excited to leverage this base to continue investing in our customers in London and beyond.
Cheers!
Reader