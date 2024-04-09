Today we’re excited to announce our enhanced partnership with Google Cloud, marked by achieving the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation . This designation highlights our commitment to providing the best integrations for our customers, allowing them to effortlessly build internal tools on their BigQuery data with Retool.

Achieving the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery status means our BigQuery connector has been rigorously tested and approved by Google’s engineering teams for its performance, reliability, and scalability. Through extensive testing, including a series of data integration assessments, our connector has met Google Cloud’s stringent benchmarks around security and interoperability standards. Google Cloud engineers have also contributed to refining our shared documentation, making it faster for customers to get started and scale.

Developers can benefit from:

Secured connections to BigQuery instances for both reading and writing data, applicable to frontend, backend, and fullstack applications.

The ability to rapidly develop interfaces that enable users to interact with BigQuery data, including querying data sources, displaying data in tables, and adding interactive elements like approval buttons.

Enhanced control over BigQuery resource access through comprehensive user permission settings and the maintenance of visibility via audit logs.

This collaboration not only strengthens our partnership with Google Cloud but also reaffirms our dedication to providing engineering teams with performant integrations to build enterprise applications. With Retool, teams can create custom admin panels, dashboards, and applications directly on their BigQuery data, streamlining workflows and solving complex business challenges efficiently.

To learn more about how to connect Retool to Google BigQuery, visit https://docs.retool.com/data-sources/quickstarts/database/bigquery .