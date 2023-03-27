We’re excited to share that we’ve partnered with Google Cloud to add AlloyDB support for Retool apps. Any company can now build Retool apps with full read and write access to AlloyDB databases. Connecting Retool to AlloyDB takes just a few minutes, and lets you quickly build any internal tool on top of your AlloyDB data.

AlloyDB for PostgreSQL is a fully-managed, PostgreSQL-compatible database service for enterprises and organizations with the highest performance, availability, and security requirements. AlloyDB and its Vertex AI integration also unlocks some really interesting use cases. For example, building internal tools for fraud and anomaly detection can now be performed by invoking predictions via SQL. You can learn more about Vertex AI in Google’s docs.

Retool is one of the first app development platforms to support AlloyDB and we’ve optimized the integration to make it as easy as possible to use with your apps by partnering closely with Google Cloud. Retool is also part of the Google Cloud Ready – AlloyDB initiative, a new designation for partners that meet deep functional and interoperability requirements, include great docs for easy integration, and is validated with Google Cloud’s engineering teams.

“We’re excited to recognize and validate Retool’s integrations with AlloyDB through the Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB designation,” said Ritika Suri, Director, Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Customers can expect easy integration and fast time to value when deploying Retool’s app development platform alongside AlloyDB.”

Dozens of Retool customers were able to switch over to AlloyDB within minutes. Dave Senior, Chief Product Officer at Cookin, said, “Thanks to Retool’s partnership with Google Cloud, we were able to use AlloyDB for our apps and take advantage of the greater stability that it offers. We’ve built several apps powered by AlloyDB data in Retool much faster than we expected to.”

We look forward to seeing what your teams build with Retool and AlloyDB. If you have any questions or feedback, please let us know.