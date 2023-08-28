As part of our commitment to delivering the best integrations for our customers, we’ve worked with Google Cloud to earn the official designation of Google Cloud Ready - Cloud SQL.

Our new designation as Google Cloud Ready - Cloud SQL means that our integration capabilities across MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server have been validated by Google Cloud and meets their highest performance, availability, and security requirements. This designation further enhances our partnership with Google Cloud and drives our commitment in providing engineering teams with best-in-class integrations to power their enterprise applications.

Teams can now access Retool’s suite of development features to enhance MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server database applications. Using Retool and Cloud SQL together, developers can build business software on top of their databases remarkably fast—whether they’re building admin panels, customer approval dashboards, or automated ETL tasks. Plus, builders utilizing Retool’s platform can easily and securely access Google Cloud data across web applications, mobile applications, and backend automations with Retool Workflows to solve a broad range of complex business problems.

More specifically, you can:

Securely connect to your MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server databases to read and write data across frontend, backend, and full stack applications.

Quickly build user interfaces to allow end users to manage and act on your Cloud SQL data, write SQL to query your databases, read your data in a table, and add buttons for users to run queries against your database––for example, marking a user as approved.

Control access to Cloud SQL resources with robust user-level permissioning, and maintain visibility with audit logs.

“The Google Cloud Ready - Cloud SQL designation recognizes partner solutions that have met a core set of requirements to ensure the best possible integration between the partner product and Cloud SQL,” said Ritika Suri, Director of Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. “With Retool, customers can save time on evaluating new tools, and focus on building solutions using partner products that have been proven through a rigorous validation process to work optimally with Cloud SQL.”

“It is extremely rewarding to see the success our customers have had with our Google Cloud connectivity solutions,” said Mark Shaaf, our COO. “As Retool continues to extend our Google Cloud partnership, we look forward to empowering developers to build top tier custom applications with access to any and all Google Cloud sources.”

To learn more about how to connect Retool to Google Cloud SQL, visit https://docs.retool.com/data-sources/quickstarts/database/cloudsql. Want to learn more about Google Cloud Ready - Cloud SQL and its benefits? Visit https://cloud.google.com/sql.