Retool, the leading application layer for AI, is honored to announce its recognition as the 2025 Databricks Emerging Partner of the Year. Presented at the annual Data + AI Summit, the award celebrates Retool’s deep integration with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, which has helped shared customers accelerate development, securely scale internal applications, and realize tangible business outcomes from AI investments.
“Databricks has redefined the modern data stack, and Retool is proud to be the app layer that helps enterprises turn that data into action,” said David Hsu, co-founder and CEO of Retool. “This award is a testament to our shared vision where, with our help, developers drive the future of work, powered by AI.”
“These awards are always one of my favorite moments of the year, and we are thrilled to name Retool the 2025 Databricks Emerging Partner of the Year,” said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. “As more enterprises seek to build domain-specific AI applications, Retool's partnership with Databricks is essential to helping these organizations leverage the right data to build AI agents that drive real business outcomes.”
This award reflects growing recognition of how organizations are transforming operations through AI-powered automation. Our Databricks integration addresses this need by giving teams a direct path from raw data to business outcomes—whether that's operational dashboards for real-time insights or autonomous agents handling complex workflows. The platform handles the technical complexity of security and scale, so developers can focus on solving business problems rather than infrastructure challenges.
