Update Data to Google Sheet from a webhook POST request

Update data in Google Sheets with live information from incoming webooks. Automate data transfer, streamline workflows, and keep your spreadsheets up-to-date with real-time information.

Google Sheets logoGoogle Sheets
APIs
Workflows Automation screenshot

How this template works

Retool Workflows is a fast way for developers to automate cron jobs, custom alerts, and ETL tasks.

  1. Click 'Try this in Retool' to import this workflow and create an organization.
  2. Edit your generated workflow by designating a trigger, querying against databases or APIs, and visualizing logic paths directly on the canvas.
  3. Extend your automations even further by shaping your data with JavaScript or Python, executing conditional logic, and setting up custom error handling for full visibility into running jobs.

Why Workflows?

Go beyond simple "if this, then that" integration tools. Connect your data sources, from local databases to third-party SaaS tooling, and write custom logic to define a series of tasks to connect, transform, and update your data. Automate everything from report generation, to churn analysis, to complex infrastructure maintenance tasks.

Trigger Workflow Step
Get Orders Workflow Step
New Orders Workflow Step
Branch Workflow Step
Notify Workflow Step
Orders to Escalate Workflow Step
Sorted Orders Workflow Step
Post Escalation Workflow Step
Slack Notification

Built for developers

Rohan Chopra Headshot

Rohan Chopra

Director of Engineering at Doordash

Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.

Paula Obler Headshot

Paula Obler

Software Engineer at Earnin

Instead of months, we launched a Retool app in two weeks because our developers didn't have to build out a frontend repo with custom UI.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Retool?toggle icon
Retool is a development platform that allows developers to quickly build custom internal tools and dashboards for their businesses. Retool offers a drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components, making it easy to create applications while writing little code.
Who uses Retool?toggle icon
Retool is used by a variety of businesses, from small startups to large enterprises, across industries such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. Retool is particularly useful for businesses that rely heavily on internal tools and dashboards to run their operations, as it allows for the creation of custom applications tailored to their specific needs.
What databases does Retool support?toggle icon
Retool supports a wide range of databases, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery. Retool also offers integrations with popular APIs and services such as Stripe, Twilio, and Slack, making it easy to incorporate data from these sources into Retool applications. Here is a list of all our different integrations.

